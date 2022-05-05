5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the energy sector that may be worth watching:

Transportadora de Gas TGS - P/E: 5.5 TransGlobe Energy TGA - P/E: 7.93 Dorian LPG LPG - P/E: 8.57 PetroChina Co PTR - P/E: 6.05 Vermilion Energy VET - P/E: 4.03

Transportadora de Gas has reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.45, which has increased by 50.0% compared to Q3, which was 0.3. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.71%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from last quarter's yield of 3.71%.

Most recently, TransGlobe Energy reported earnings per share at $0.09, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $0.51. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 6.02%, which has increased by 1.12% from 4.9% last quarter.

Dorian LPG's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $0.34, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.25. PetroChina Co has reported Q4 earnings per share at $1.41, which has decreased by 24.71% compared to Q3, which was 1.87. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 5.31%, which has decreased by 3.43% from 8.74% last quarter.

Vermilion Energy saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.72 in Q3 to $1.68 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.65%, which has decreased by 25.22% from 28.87% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.