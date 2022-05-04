 Skip to main content

Credit Suisse Lists Reasons Behind Its Optimism On This Modern Card Issuing Platform
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2022 4:25pm   Comments
  • Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo initiated coverage on Marqeta, Inc (NASDAQ: MQ) with an Outperform rating and a price target of $13.50 (40% upside).
  • Chiodo believes the combination of low penetration (~1% for MQ), a large, growing end market (~$8.9 trillion U.S. TAM, growing HSD%+), and exposure to fast-growing end-markets/use cases (i.e., BNPL, digital banks, expense management, online delivery, crypto) provides attractive tailwinds for MQ over the medium to longer-term. 
  • The analyst also views investment behind international expansion, new products, and other call options as additional support for the stock. 
  • Price Action: MQ shares closed higher by 3.98% at $9.66 on Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for MQ

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022JP MorganMaintainsOverweight
Mar 2022Truist SecuritiesMaintainsBuy
Mar 2022Keefe, Bruyette & WoodsMaintainsMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for MQ

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

