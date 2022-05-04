 Skip to main content

SAP Plans To Divest Profitable Corporate Learning Software Business: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2022 5:47am   Comments
  • German software firm SAP SE ADS (NYSE: SAP) is working with investment bank Moelis & Company (NYSE: MC) to divest its corporate learning software business Litmos, Reuters reports
  • CEO Christian Klein looks to move towards subscription-driven services and increase cloud-based revenue.
  • The report noted the sale of the profitable California-based Litmos could fetch a valuation of more than $1 billion.
  • Moelis aims to start an auction process in the coming weeks and mainly targets tech-focused private equity funds in the U.S. and Europe.
  • SAP looks to streamline its operations and focus on cloud-based revenue.
  • SAP acquired Litmos as part of its acquisition of U.S. cloud software firm Callidus for $2.4 billion in 2018.
  • The business provides learning platforms to corporate clients to develop sales and customer service.
  • The report noted that Litmos overlaps with SAP SuccessFactors, a learning platform in the human experience management suite SAP promotes.
  • Price Action: SAP shares closed lower by 2.35% at $100.00 on Tuesday.

