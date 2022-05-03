 Skip to main content

Tesla Bull Cathie Wood Makes This Singular Trade Ahead Of Key Fed Meeting
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 03, 2022 10:34pm   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) bull Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Tuesday raised its exposure in cloud-based software firm Monday.com Ltd (NASDAQ: MNDY) on the dip, the only trade by the popular money manager ahead of a key Federal Reserve rate hike decision.

St. Petersburg, Florida-based Ark Invest bought 2,041 shares, estimated to be worth $263,595, in Monday.com.

Shares of the company closed 3.1% lower at $129.15 on Tuesday and are down 57% year-to-date.

Ark Invest owns shares in the cloud-based work management software company via the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW). 

ARKW held 219,465 shares, worth $29.25 million, in Monday.com, before Tuesday’s trade.

The firm makes some heavy-duty trades in companies such as Tesla, Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), and others on daily basis. Ark could be taking a cautious approach ahead of the key Federal Reserve interest rate-hike decision.

The U.S. Fed is expected to hike rates between 25 and 50 basis points on Wednesday. Some Fed officials, such as St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, expect a 75 basis points hike is warranted.

Photo courtesy: Monday.com

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

