 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Penske Acquires Hyundai, Genesis Dealerships In Indiana
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2022 2:51pm   Comments
Share:
Penske Acquires Hyundai, Genesis Dealerships In Indiana
  • Penske Automotive Group Inc (NYSE: PAG) has acquired Terry Lee Hyundai and Genesis of Noblesville in Indiana, expanding its presence in the Indianapolis metropolitan market. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The company expects the acquisition to generate annualized revenue of $80 million. 
  • The addition of the Hyundai Motor Co., Ltd. (OTC: HYMTF) and Genesis dealerships brings the total expected acquired annualized revenue in 2022 to approximately $745 million.
  • Penske held $170.3 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
  • Chair and CEO Roger Penske said, "We are pleased to add the Hyundai and Genesis brands to our existing Honda and Chevrolet footprint in the Indianapolis metropolitan market, and welcome their employees to our team."
  • Price Action: PAG shares are trading higher by 2.77% at $111.12 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PAG)

Penske Automotive Q1 Earnings Exceed Expectations
Recap: Penske Automotive Group Q1 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For April 27, 2022
Penske Truck Leasing Orders 750 All-Electric Ford E-Transit Cargo Vans
Penske Automotive Acquires Three BMW MINI Dealerships In UK
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com