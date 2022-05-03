Home Depot Gives Chance For Startups - With $150M Venture Capital Fund
- Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) has launched Home Depot Ventures, a venture capital fund created to identify, fund, and partner with early-stage companies.
- The $150 million fund desires to invest in companies that advance Home Depot's ability to provide an interconnected shopping experience and develop new and differentiated capabilities.
- The fund will consider investment opportunities in businesses at various development stages that solve customers' challenges and show potential to scale.
- "With Home Depot Ventures, we're lending our support and expertise to enable rapid scale of innovation," said CFO Richard McPhail.
- Price Action: HD shares are trading lower by 0.81% at $304.45 on the last check Tuesday.
