Home Depot Gives Chance For Startups - With $150M Venture Capital Fund
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2022 2:26pm   Comments
  • Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HDhas launched Home Depot Ventures, a venture capital fund created to identify, fund, and partner with early-stage companies.
  • The $150 million fund desires to invest in companies that advance Home Depot's ability to provide an interconnected shopping experience and develop new and differentiated capabilities.
  • The fund will consider investment opportunities in businesses at various development stages that solve customers' challenges and show potential to scale.
  • "With Home Depot Ventures, we're lending our support and expertise to enable rapid scale of innovation," said CFO Richard McPhail.
  • Price Action: HD shares are trading lower by 0.81% at $304.45 on the last check Tuesday.

