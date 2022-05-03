 Skip to main content

Here's Why Morgan Stanley Remained Bullish On Nvidia
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2022 2:34pm   Comments
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore reinstated NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDAwith an Equal-Weight and a $217 price target.
  • The price target implies an upside of 11.9%.
  • Moore observes that Nvidia has "differentiated" offerings in the cloud and artificial intelligence and a leading position in gaming. 
  • Moore also highlighted concerns about a slowdown in gaming and its high valuation compared to its peers offset by a robust data center exposure leading to solid near-term gaming numbers.
  • Moore noted that Nvidia's high-performance computing and cloud business is now one of the largest in the industry, and its demand drivers are still growing.
  • Price Action: NVDA shares traded lower by 0.26% at $194.82 on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for NVDA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Goldman SachsReinstatesNeutral
Feb 2022Summit Insights GroupDowngradesBuyHold
Feb 2022MizuhoMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for NVDA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech

