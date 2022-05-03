41 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) shares jumped 47.4% to $16.13. The company recently completed a SPAC merger deal last week and began trading on Thursday.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) gained 41% to $3.7680 after the company and its partner MicroSafe Group DMCC received EPA approval for Nanocyn as a hospital-grade disinfectant.
- Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OST) jumped 30.4% to $3.94.
- Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) shares gained 29% to $11.52. Enovix announced initial smartwatch battery order from leading global consumer electronics company.
- Atkore Inc. (NASDAQ: ATKR) surged 18.1% to $113.81 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TTI) gained 17.6% to $4.35. Tetra Technologies recently posted Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.06.
- Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE) jumped 17.3% to $10.41. The FDA has granted Fast Track Designation to Belite Bio’s LBS-008 for Stargardt disease (STGD1).
- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) surged 15.8% to $9.96 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued Q2 and FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) gained 15.6% to $114.68. IPG Photonics reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 7% year-on-year to $369.98 million, beating the consensus of $334.79 million.
- Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOUR) jumped 13.5% to $4.02.
- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) gained 13.5% to $15.13 following upbeat Q1 results.
- Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) jumped 12.7% to $101.57 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also raised its FY22 guidance.
- The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) gained 12.3% to $37.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results and raised its FY22 adjusted EBITDA guidance.
- CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI) jumped 12.1% to $28.55 following Q1 results.
- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI) rose 12% to $3.5862 after climbing 13% on Monday.
- Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) jumped 11.3% to $60.06 after Elliott Investment Management sent a letter to the Board of Western Digital, calling for a full strategic review of the value that could be created by separating its flash unit.
- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) gained 11.2% to $2.76 following strong Q1 results.
- Medifast, Inc. (NYSE: MED) jumped 8.7% to $189.67 following upbeat Q1 results.
- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) gained 8.4% to $445.36 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued Q2 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) gained 6.8% to $30.82. BP’s profits more than doubled to $6.2 billion in Q1, helped by soaring oil and gas prices, despite posting a massive loss after offloading its nearly 20% stake in a Russian-controlled oil company Rosneft
Losers
- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO) shares dipped 57.1% to $2.1850. Spero Therapeutics will defer current commercialization activities for tebipenem HBr based on feedback from a recent Late Cycle Meeting (LCM) with the FDA.
- Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) shares fell 31.4% to $17.15 after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 and FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates. Piper Sandler downgraded Chegg from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $44 to $21.
- Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) fell 29.3% to $3.29. Blackboxstocks completed its platform integration with E*TRADE Inc.
- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR) dipped 27.2% to $23.83 following downbeat quarterly results.
- EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) declined 24.5% to $11.15 after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 and FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) dropped 24% to $7.81 after the company posted Q1 results and lowered FY22 guidance.
- Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMLR) dipped 24% to $35.99 after the company reported Q1 EPS results were lower year-over-year and issued Q2 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) fell 17.4% to $7.04 after climbing around 43% on Monday.
- Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) dropped 16.3% to $36.53 after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) declined 15.1% to $148.40 after the company reported Q1 financial results.
- Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) dropped 14.3% to $8.55.
- CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) fell 13.9% to $10.07 following Q1 results.
- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) dipped 13.8% to $215.35 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and cut FY22 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) shares fell 13.3% to $0.2309 after dipping around 22% on Monday.
- J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) dropped 11.7% to $129.68 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales.
- Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) fell 11.1% to $15.01 after the company reported a secondary offering of 22.5m shares of common stock by selling stockholders.
- Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT) dropped 11% to $9.89 following Q1 results.
- MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX) fell 9.4% to $13.69.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) shares fell 8.6% to $0.5254 after jumping 17% on Monday.
- Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) dipped 7.7% to $91.74 following downbeat Q3 results.
- FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) dropped 7.1% to $122.43 after the company reported Q1 financial results.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas