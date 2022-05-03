 Skip to main content

Albertsons, Uber Expand Partnership To 2,000+ Stores Nationwide
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2022 11:39am   Comments
  • Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI) and Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBERhave expanded their partnership to include more than 2,000 of the grocer's banner stores nationwide through Uber Eats.
  • Some of the banner stores included are Albertsons, Safeway, Jewel-Osco, ACME, Tom Thumb, and Randalls.
  • The expansion will bring nearly 800 new locations to Uber Eats, including consumers in Connecticut, Indiana, New Hampshire, Utah, Vermont, and Rhode Island for the first time.
  • In addition to stores being found within Uber Eats' grocery category, consumers can order items for delivery through 'express' lanes within the convenience section of the app.
  • Uber One members will benefit from zero Delivery Fee on all convenience orders from Albertsons' 'express' stores with a $15 minimum purchase.
  • Price Action: ACI shares are trading higher by 1.90% at $31.59 on the last check Tuesday.

