Albertsons, Uber Expand Partnership To 2,000+ Stores Nationwide
- Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI) and Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) have expanded their partnership to include more than 2,000 of the grocer's banner stores nationwide through Uber Eats.
- Some of the banner stores included are Albertsons, Safeway, Jewel-Osco, ACME, Tom Thumb, and Randalls.
- The expansion will bring nearly 800 new locations to Uber Eats, including consumers in Connecticut, Indiana, New Hampshire, Utah, Vermont, and Rhode Island for the first time.
- In addition to stores being found within Uber Eats' grocery category, consumers can order items for delivery through 'express' lanes within the convenience section of the app.
- Uber One members will benefit from zero Delivery Fee on all convenience orders from Albertsons' 'express' stores with a $15 minimum purchase.
- Price Action: ACI shares are trading higher by 1.90% at $31.59 on the last check Tuesday.
