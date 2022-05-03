 Skip to main content

Activist Investor Ancora Urges Hasbro To Sell Entertainment One Unit
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2022 6:39am   Comments
  • Ancora Holdings Group, LLC, the activist investor with a 1% stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ: HAS), has urged the toymaker to sell its Entertainment One unit.
  • Ancora, through a letter sent to the company’s board, also urged Hasbro to replace longstanding directors on its board.
  • Hasbro shareholders are set to vote on the competing director slates on June 8.
  • Ancora has joined the ranks of the other activist investor, Alta Fox, that had earlier urged the toymaker to consider spinning off its Wizards of the Coast gaming unit.
  • The activist pressure comes as rival toymaker Mattel Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) has held talks with private-equity firms about a potential sale, the Wall Street Journal reported.
  • Price Action: HAS shares are trading higher by 0.93% at $90.50 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

