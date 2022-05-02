What's Going On With Baytex Energy Shares Today
- RBC Capital analyst Greg Pardy raised the price target for Baytex Energy Corp (TSX: BTE) (OTC: BTEGF) to C$7 from C$6 while maintaining the Sector Perform rating on the shares.
- Pardy notes Baytex is off to a nice start in 2022 amid ongoing debt reduction and impressive drilling results in its emerging Clearwater oil play.
- The analyst mentions that the company is also poised to execute a share buyback program.
- Recently, BMO Capital analyst Ray Kwan raised the price target for Baytex Energy to C$8.50 from C$8.
- Price Action: BTE shares are trading lower by 2.28% at C$6.42 on TSX, and BTEGF is lower by 3.12% at $4.97 on the last check Monday.
