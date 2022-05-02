 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Going On With Baytex Energy Shares Today
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 02, 2022 3:45pm   Comments
Share:
What's Going On With Baytex Energy Shares Today
  • RBC Capital analyst Greg Pardy raised the price target for Baytex Energy Corp (TSX: BTE) (OTC: BTEGF) to C$7 from C$6 while maintaining the Sector Perform rating on the shares.
  • Pardy notes Baytex is off to a nice start in 2022 amid ongoing debt reduction and impressive drilling results in its emerging Clearwater oil play.
  • The analyst mentions that the company is also poised to execute a share buyback program.
  • Recently, BMO Capital analyst Ray Kwan raised the price target for Baytex Energy to C$8.50 from C$8.
  • Price Action: BTE shares are trading lower by 2.28% at C$6.42 on TSX, and BTEGF is lower by 3.12% at $4.97 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BTEGF)

Why Baytex Energy Shares Are Trading Lower Today
Why Are Baytex Energy Shares Trading Higher Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Analyst Color News Penny Stocks Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com