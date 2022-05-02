 Skip to main content

Wendy's Debuts Breakfast In Canada
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 02, 2022 2:12pm   Comments
Wendy's Debuts Breakfast In Canada
  • Wendy's Co (NASDAQ: WENhas launched its breakfast menu nationwide in Canada.
  • The breakfast at Wendy's will be available from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
  • The menu includes items like Breakfast Baconator, Sausage or Bacon, Egg & Swiss Croissant, Frosty-ccino, and Seasoned Potatoes.
  • "Canadians deserve a better breakfast," said Liz Geraghty, Chief Marketing Officer, International.
  • RelatedWendy's debuts breakfast across Canada on May 2
  • Wendy's offers new hot coffee for free at participating locations throughout May 29.
  • Price Action: WEN shares are trading lower by 1.90% at $19.39 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: Briefs CanadaNews Restaurants General

