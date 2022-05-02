Wendy's Debuts Breakfast In Canada
- Wendy's Co (NASDAQ: WEN) has launched its breakfast menu nationwide in Canada.
- The breakfast at Wendy's will be available from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- The menu includes items like Breakfast Baconator, Sausage or Bacon, Egg & Swiss Croissant, Frosty-ccino, and Seasoned Potatoes.
- "Canadians deserve a better breakfast," said Liz Geraghty, Chief Marketing Officer, International.
- Wendy's offers new hot coffee for free at participating locations throughout May 29.
- Price Action: WEN shares are trading lower by 1.90% at $19.39 on the last check Monday.
