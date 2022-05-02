HII Bags Two Tactical Training Systems Contracts From Naval Air Warfare Center
- Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE: HII) has secured two tactical training systems contracts from the Naval Air Warfare Center China Lake.
- The first contract is a multiple-award IDIQ contract with a total ceiling value of $249 million and is for aircrew electronic warfare tactical training.
- The second contract is also a multiple-award IDIQ contract with a total ceiling value of $92 million and is for tactical integrated threat/target training systems.
- Both contracts have a five-year continuous ordering period.
- Under these contracts, HII can bid on task orders to provide research, development, engineering, sustainment, upgrades, integration, testing, and cybersecurity for the U.S. Navy's tactical and electronic warfare threat systems and tactical threat systems.
- Price Action: HII shares are trading lower by 0.19% at $212.33 on the last check Monday.
