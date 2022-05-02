 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

HII Bags Two Tactical Training Systems Contracts From Naval Air Warfare Center
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 02, 2022 1:46pm   Comments
Share:
HII Bags Two Tactical Training Systems Contracts From Naval Air Warfare Center
  • Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE: HII) has secured two tactical training systems contracts from the Naval Air Warfare Center China Lake.
  • The first contract is a multiple-award IDIQ contract with a total ceiling value of $249 million and is for aircrew electronic warfare tactical training.
  • The second contract is also a multiple-award IDIQ contract with a total ceiling value of $92 million and is for tactical integrated threat/target training systems.
  • Both contracts have a five-year continuous ordering period.
  • Under these contracts, HII can bid on task orders to provide research, development, engineering, sustainment, upgrades, integration, testing, and cybersecurity for the U.S. Navy's tactical and electronic warfare threat systems and tactical threat systems.
  • Price Action: HII shares are trading lower by 0.19% at $212.33 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HII)

Huntington Ingalls Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call On May 5, 2022 At 09:00 AM ET
Cowen Bumps Up Huntington Ingalls Price Target By 35%
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 14, 2022
White House To Seek $813.3B As One of Biggest National Security Budget: Bloomberg
Which 6 Defense Stocks Did A BofA Analyst Raise The Price Targets?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com