 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Healthcare Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 02, 2022 11:04am   Comments
Share:
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Healthcare Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the healthcare sector:

  1. ITeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) - P/E: 4.7
  2. Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) - P/E: 5.31
  3. Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) - P/E: 3.64
  4. Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) - P/E: 8.66
  5. Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) - P/E: 8.92

ITeos Therapeutics's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $4.88, whereas in Q3, they were at 1.86. Cross Country Healthcare's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $1.4, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.61. This quarter, Bio-Rad Laboratories experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $3.21 in Q4 and is now $4.94. Most recently, Collegium Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share at $-0.51, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $0.22. Quest Diagnostics's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $3.22, whereas in Q4, they were at 3.33. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.94%, which has increased by 0.26% from 1.68% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

Related Articles (CCRN + ITOS)

5 Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Healthcare Sector
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector
Children's Place And 2 Other Stocks Bought By Insiders
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com