5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Healthcare Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the healthcare sector:

ITeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) - P/E: 4.7 Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) - P/E: 5.31 Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) - P/E: 3.64 Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) - P/E: 8.66 Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) - P/E: 8.92

ITeos Therapeutics's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $4.88, whereas in Q3, they were at 1.86. Cross Country Healthcare's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $1.4, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.61. This quarter, Bio-Rad Laboratories experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $3.21 in Q4 and is now $4.94. Most recently, Collegium Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share at $-0.51, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $0.22. Quest Diagnostics's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $3.22, whereas in Q4, they were at 3.33. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.94%, which has increased by 0.26% from 1.68% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.