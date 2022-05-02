5 Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the real estate sector that may be worth watching:

Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) - P/E: 3.85 CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) - P/E: 6.84 Dynex Cap (NYSE:DX) - P/E: 5.84 Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) - P/E: 5.23 Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) - P/E: 7.5

Realogy Holdings's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $-0.19, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.38. Its most recent dividend yield is at 7.0%, which has increased by 4.0% from 3.0% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, CatchMark Timber Trust reported earnings per share at $0.7, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $0.48. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.66%, which has increased by 1.19% from 2.47% in the previous quarter.

Dynex Cap saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.45 in Q4 to $0.44 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 9.89%, which has increased by 0.17% from 9.72% last quarter.

Most recently, Seven Hills Realty Trust reported earnings per share at $0.37, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $0.21. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 9.01%, which has increased by 5.33% from last quarter's yield of 3.68%.

Arbor Realty Trust has reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.57, which has increased by 21.28% compared to Q3, which was 0.47. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 8.85%, which has increased by 1.63% from 7.22% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.