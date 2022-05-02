 Skip to main content

eBay Inks Partnership With Professional Sports Authenticator To Enhance Authenticity Guarantee Service
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 02, 2022 11:55am   Comments
  • eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) has signed a strategic partnership with Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA), a trading card authentication and grading company.
  • Under the agreement, eBay's 'Authenticity Guarantee' service will expand to include graded collectible card games and sports trading cards sold on eBay for $2,000 and more.
  • Over time, eBay plans to expand the service to any graded card sold for $250 and more.
  • "With this latest partnership, collectors can feel even more confident in their purchases of graded cards..," said Dawn Block, VP Collectibles, Electronics and Home at eBay.
  • Starting today, when a graded card is sold for $2,000+ in the U.S., the seller will send that graded card to PSA, where a newly established team will verify that the card matches the listing description and that the sealed plastic holder and label are authentic and have not been tampered with or counterfeited.
  • Price Action: EBAY shares are trading lower by 0.08% at $51.88 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts General

