McCormick Appoints Brendan Foley As Operations Chief
- McCormick & Company Inc (NYSE: MKC) has appointed Brendan Foley as Chief Operating Officer and President, effective June 1, 2022.
- Foley will continue to report to Lawrence Kurzius, Chairman and CEO. In the newly created role, he will be responsible for all of McCormick's business units and worldwide supply chain.
- Foley joined McCormick as President of the U.S. Consumer Products Division in 2014 and is currently President of Global Consumer, Americas, and Asia.
- He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business from the School of Business Administration at Miami University of Ohio.
- Price Action: MKC shares closed lower by 3.05% at $100.57 on Friday.
