 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

McCormick Appoints Brendan Foley As Operations Chief
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 02, 2022 7:25am   Comments
Share:
McCormick Appoints Brendan Foley As Operations Chief
  • McCormick & Company Inc (NYSE: MKC) has appointed Brendan Foley as Chief Operating Officer and President, effective June 1, 2022.
  • Foley will continue to report to Lawrence Kurzius, Chairman and CEO. In the newly created role, he will be responsible for all of McCormick's business units and worldwide supply chain.
  • Foley joined McCormick as President of the U.S. Consumer Products Division in 2014 and is currently President of Global Consumer, Americas, and Asia.
  • He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business from the School of Business Administration at Miami University of Ohio.
  • Price Action: MKC shares closed lower by 3.05% at $100.57 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MKC)

Looking Into McCormick & Co's Return On Capital Employed
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges 250 Points; NeoGenomics Shares Slide
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down 2.5%; IGM Biosciences Shares Jump
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; McCormick Profit Beats Estimates
McCormick's Q1 Earnings Top Estimates
McCormick & Co: Q1 Earnings Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com