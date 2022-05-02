 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Audi, Porsche Plan To Enter Formula One: Reuters
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 02, 2022 6:50am   Comments
Share:
Audi, Porsche Plan To Enter Formula One: Reuters
  • Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) owned luxury car brands Audi and Porsche are planning to join Formula One, Reuters reported.
  • The report noted that the German carmaker, which has not previously been involved with Formula One but has worked with Red Bull in the world rally championship, did not announce how it planned to enter the sport.
  • Audi is ready to offer around €500 million ($556.30 million) for British luxury sports carmaker McLaren as a means to enter, Reuters reported, while Porsche is planning to enter a long-term partnership with the racing team Red Bull.
  • The report quoted Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess saying Porsche's preparations were a little more concrete.
  • Price Action: VWAGY shares closed lower by 2.18% at $21.58 on Friday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VWAGY)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Higher Following Friday's Sell-Off
Qualcomm Inks $1.04B Automated Driving Chip Supply Deal With Volkswagen: Report
Tesla Giga Shanghai Production Rises To 80% On Easing COVID-19 Curbs
Morning Brief: Top Financial Stories Dominating on Friday, April 29
Volkswagen Aims To Install 8,000 EV Fast-Charging Spots In Europe By 2024
Morning Brief: Top Financial Stories Dominating on Thursday, April 28
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Media General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com