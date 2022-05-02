 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dogecoin Daily: Elon Musk Reacts To Mark Cuban's Idea And More
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 02, 2022 8:04am   Comments
Share:
Dogecoin Daily: Elon Musk Reacts To Mark Cuban's Idea And More

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 1% higher at $0.13 over 24 hours leading up to early Monday morning. 

DOGE was slightly higher alongside other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap increased 2.2% to $1.8 trillion at press time.

Dogecoin Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour 1%
24-hour against Bitcoin -1.4%
24-hour against Ethereum -1.8%
7-day 4.7%
30-day -7.1%

YTD performance

 -22.9%

See Also: How To Get Free Crypto

The DOGE Factors

  • DOGE was not included among the most mentioned coins on Twitter at press time, according to Cointrendz data.
  • DOGE’s 24-hour trading volume declined 37.3% to $755.26 million at press time, according to CoinMarketCap data.
  • Coinglass data indicated that $1.03 million worth of DOGE futures were liquidated in the preceding 24 hours.
  • Majority Expects Market To Nuke But…

Cryptocurrency trader Michaël van de Poppe said on Sunday that while the majority is expecting the market to “nuke” in the fresh trading week due to the Federal Reserve meeting and additional hikes, the interest rate hike is “already getting priced in or maybe priced in” at this point. 

Dogecoin Could Defeat Twitter Spam Bots

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk liked an idea by Dallas Maverick owner Mark Cuban who suggested that everyone should put up 1 DOGE for unlimited posts on Twitter. 

“If anyone contests a post and humans confirm it's spam, they get the spammer's Doge. Spammer has to  post 100x more Doge  If it's not spam,the contestor loses their Doge,” wrote Cuban.

Doge On The Web

DogeDesigner, the Twitter handle of a graphic designer at the Dogecoin Foundation said Dogecoin can add much utility to Twitter and its content creators. The designer laid out the Tipping on profiles, +1 DOGE button on every post and other utilities in a tweet on Sunday. 

Dogecoin Foundation artist who goes by the handle “Dogememegirl” on Twitter warned users that someone is trying to sell the Foundation’s PFPs (Profile Pictures) on OpenSea. The artist said the matter has been reported.

Read Next: 'Predatory' Cryptos: Wikipedia Stops Taking Bitcoin, Ethereum Donations

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles ($DOGE)

Binance Launches InitiativesTo Educate Indians About Bitcoin, Ethereum Amid Regulatory Woes
Why Is Tron Outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Today?
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Higher: Are Cryptos About To Shrug Off Fed's Expected Rate Hike?
Mark Cuban And Elon Musk Believe Dogecoin Could Defeat Twitter's Spam Bots: Here's How
Elon Musk Tweets Investment Advice For Long Run, But Followers Question His Sale Of Tesla Stock
Why Dogecoin Looks Headed To The Dog House This Weekend, And Where To Watch For A Rebound
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: dogecoin Elon Musk Mark CubanCryptocurrency News Markets Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com