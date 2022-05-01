 Skip to main content

This Analyst Issues Mass Liquidation Warning, Says These 2 Factors Are Driving The Downturn
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 01, 2022 4:13pm   Comments
This Analyst Issues Mass Liquidation Warning, Says These 2 Factors Are Driving The Downturn

In a recent interview, former Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) hedge fund manager Raoul Pal says global markets are locked in a mass liquidation phase, and there is a correction in the short term. 

“This is an ugly market. What I think is going on here is there are two factors for the market to digest. One is inflation, which created the market to set up in certain ways. Then, growth starts evaporating. You can see it all over the place, in stuff like consumer discretionary stocks. You can see it in the forward-looking indicators,” says Pal. 

Also Read: Raoul Pal Declares Crypto Is Growing Far Faster Than The Internet, Says Bitcoin Could Reach $600,000

Pal also adds, “The market has to deal with inflation plus [slowing] growth, and that means everyone’s hit the liquidate button. So everything’s getting liquidated. So this is the correlation of 1-star markets that I was warning about.”

He predicts that both inflation and growth will move lower simultaneously in the months ahead. As a result, growth stocks, gold, and crypto may ultimately stand to benefit.

Last week, Pal predicted that the U.S. economy would see a downfall. He said the country is approaching an inflection point where peak inflation fears will give way to lower inflation and fast decelerating growth.

He also said that the Nasdaq index appears to be on the verge of potentially making lower lows, and the downside in the stock market may threaten crypto prices in the coming months.

Also Read: Former Goldman Sachs Exec Raoul Pal Says Current Financial Turmoil Reminds Him Of March 2020

Photo: Courtesy of CoinDesk on Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

