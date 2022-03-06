 Skip to main content

Former Goldman Sachs Exec Raoul Pal Says Current Financial Turmoil Reminds Him Of March 2020

Michael Cohen , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 06, 2022 4:19pm   Comments
As the markets face the triple threat of an ongoing war, oil shortages and rising interest rates, former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal says the current dynamics remind him of March 2020, and investors should be buying gold and crypto.

What Happened: In a litany of tweets on Friday, Pal outlined his view that the likelihood of interest rate hikes is growing smaller by the day, as the Fed and other central banks may be forced to take a more dovish economic stance to avoid a recession.

Pal told his over 900,000 Twitter followers that “Europe is now in a hot mess.” Adding that, he thinks there is a decent chance that Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) style handouts will be used to cover food and energy costs. “This could be a global thing. It was the new trick that the governments and CB’s learned in 2020,” Pal said.

Also Read: Over $4 A Gallon: Gas Prices Surge To Highest Levels In Over A Decade

Where To Put Your Money: The founder of the crypto investment platform Real Vision said that in light of current macroeconomic conditions, precious metals, digital assets, bonds and the US dollar are the best options for investors.

He added that the current global financial turmoil reminds him of March 2020, when most major financial markets collapsed before making strong V-shaped reversals.

When it comes to the current oil shortages resulting from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Pal said the ongoing energy and financial crisis may ultimately have a silver lining.

Pal has been a long-time crypto bull, and recently revealed that while he's bullish on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), he has recently begun to favor Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) as his main crypto holding.

At the time of publication Bitcoin was trading at $38,863.67 down 1.72%, and Ethereum was priced at $2,618.43 dropping 1.91%, the declines occurring in a 24-hour period.

Photo: Courtesy of CoinDesk on Flickr 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

