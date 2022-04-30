 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's Why Intel CEO Believes Chip Shortage To Last Until 2024
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2022 9:11am   Comments
Share:
Here's Why Intel CEO Believes Chip Shortage To Last Until 2024

After predicting the global chip shortage would last until 2023, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) CEO Pat Gelsinger is now suggesting the shortage could last until at least 2024. 

Gelsinger thinks that the industry can meet the demand for new products being built on new lines, not just existing ones; hence, the chip shortage will stretch into 2024. 

Talking about Intel’s position on handling the shortage, Gelsinger said, “For the first time in years, Intel fabs and our substrate supply are close to meeting our customers’ demand.”

Also Read: Tower Semiconductor Stock Soars As Intel Scoops It At 60% Premium

“We expect the industry will continue to see challenges until at least 2024 in areas like foundry capacity and tool availability as an IDM,” he said. 

CPUs, GPUs, and game consoles are some high-profile items hit by the chip shortages. In addition, networking chip vendors are also seeing significant chip shortages. 

“We believe the overall semiconductor shortage will now drift into 2024, from our earlier estimates in 2023, just because the shortages have now hit the equipment, and some of those factory ramps will be more challenged,” Gelsinger added. 

Earlier in January, the company announced that it will spend $20 billion on a chipmaking hub on the outskirts of Columbus, Ohio. 

Intel will also begin constructing two fabrication plants on a 1,000-acre site in New Albany, likely to be operational by 2025.

Also read: Intel Shares Its Ambitious EU Expansion Plans

Photo: Julia Hiltscher on flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INTC)

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Intel
The Nasdaq, S&P 500 And Dow Took A Big Dive In April
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Why Intel Shares Are Falling Today
Looking Into Intel's Return On Capital Employed
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CEO Chip Shortage Intel Pat Gelsinger predictionNews Top Stories Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com