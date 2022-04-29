BMO Capital Boosts Advantage Energy Price Target By 17%
- Advantage Energy Ltd (TSX: AAV) (OTC: AAVVF) price target has been raised to C$14 from C$12 by BMO Capital analyst Mike Murphy.
- The analyst maintained the Outperform rating on the shares.
- The analyst states that Advantage posted Q1 numbers generally in line with expectations.
- The analyst views Advantage as differentiated from its peers from an ESG perspective and look forward to Entropy's initial CCS project at Glacier (Phase I) to be on stream late Q2/22.
- Price Action: AAV shares are trading lower by 0.60% at C$10.78 on TSX, and AAVVF is lower by 1.65% at $8.34 on the last check Friday.
