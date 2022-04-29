 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BMO Capital Boosts Advantage Energy Price Target By 17%
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2022 3:41pm   Comments
Share:
BMO Capital Boosts Advantage Energy Price Target By 17%
  • Advantage Energy Ltd (TSX: AAV) (OTC: AAVVF) price target has been raised to C$14 from C$12 by BMO Capital analyst Mike Murphy.
  • The analyst maintained the Outperform rating on the shares.
  • The analyst states that Advantage posted Q1 numbers generally in line with expectations.
  • The analyst views Advantage as differentiated from its peers from an ESG perspective and look forward to Entropy's initial CCS project at Glacier (Phase I) to be on stream late Q2/22.
  • Price Action: AAV shares are trading lower by 0.60% at C$10.78 on TSX, and AAVVF is lower by 1.65% at $8.34 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAVVF)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs CanadaNews Price Target Small Cap Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com