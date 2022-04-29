 Skip to main content

RBC Capital Bumps Up Price Target For Vermilion Energy, Leucrotta Exploration
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2022 2:25pm   Comments
  • Vermilion Energy Inc (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) price target has been raised to C$28 from C$26 by RBC Capital analyst Greg Pardy.
  • The analyst maintained the Sector Perform rating on the shares.
  • In March, VET announced an agreement to acquire Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LXE) (OTC: LCRTF) for C$477 million.
  • According to Pardy, Vermilion's C$477 million Leucrotta acquisition is a relatively pricy acquisition of a scalable asset that augments its diverse portfolio.
  • The analyst mentions that the deal serves to reload Vermilion's drilling inventory in western Canada, which appears strategically sound, but also begs the question as to whether it should high grade its portfolio further via non-core asset sales.
  • RBC Capital analyst Luke Davis raised the price target of Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.50 to C$2 while maintaining the Sector Perform rating on the shares.
  • Price Action: VET shares are trading lower by 2.86% at $19.70 on NYSE and lower by 2.46% at C$25.33 on TSX on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for VET

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022RBC CapitalMaintainsSector Perform
Jan 2022RBC CapitalMaintainsSector Perform
Dec 2021TD SecuritiesUpgradesHoldBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for VET

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
