BJ's Wholesale Club Launches BJ's Market In Warwick, Rhode Island
- BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) has launched BJ's market, a new concept club in Warwick, Rhode Island.
- BJ's market will feature top-selling fresh foods, produce, sundries, and seasonal products for members of BJ's wholesale club.
- The market is 43,000 square feet, about half the size of a full-sized BJ's club.
- "We are bringing the same great savings and value our members know and love, but delivering a convenient location closer to home,” said Bill Werner, EVP, strategy and development.
- Existing members will have full access to BJ's market immediately. New members who sign up at BJ's market will have full access to all of BJ's clubs and BJ's gas stations.
- Price Action: BJ shares closed higher by 0.21% at $67.25 on Thursday.
