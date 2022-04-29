Airbnb To Let Employees 'Live And Work Anywhere' — But Here's The Fine Print
Starting in September, Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) employees will have the option to work from almost anywhere, the vacation rental company’s co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky wrote in a blog post on Thursday.
What Happened: Airbnb employees will be able to permanently work from either their home, office, or while traveling in more than 170 countries for up to 90 days a year in each location.
“You can work from home or the office — whatever works best for you,” Chesky wrote in the post.
“You can move anywhere in the country, like from San Francisco to Nashville, and your compensation won't change.”
The 40-year-old CEO said employees will meet up regularly for team gatherings with opportunities to connect in person every quarter for about a week at a time.
Chesky said Airbnb had “the most productive two-year period” in its history, “all while working remotely.”
Today, we're announcing that Airbnb employees can live and work anywhere.
Our design for working at Airbnb has 5 key features:
— Brian Chesky (@bchesky) April 29, 2022
Why It Matters: Airbnb had 6,132 employees at the end of 2021 and also heavily relies on third-party partners.
San Francisco, California-based Airbnb in May 2020 had undertaken a major restructuring and slashed its workforce by 25%, cutting 1,900 jobs, after its operations were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
A number of tech companies have adopted hybrid work style or are asking employees to return to office soon. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Meta Platform Inc (NASDAQ: FB) are among companies that have reportedly cut salaries of employees working remotely.
ABNB Price Action: Airbnb closed 4.09% down at $153.21 a share Friday at market close.
Photo: Courtesy AirBNB
