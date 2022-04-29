 Skip to main content

Airbnb To Let Employees 'Live And Work Anywhere' — But Here's The Fine Print
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 29, 2022 5:33pm   Comments
Starting in September, Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) employees will have the option to work from almost anywhere, the vacation rental company’s co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky wrote in a blog post on Thursday.

What Happened: Airbnb employees will be able to permanently work from either their home, office, or while traveling in more than 170 countries for up to 90 days a year in each location. 

“You can work from home or the office — whatever works best for you,” Chesky wrote in the post.

“You can move anywhere in the country, like from San Francisco to Nashville, and your compensation won't change.”

The 40-year-old CEO said employees will meet up regularly for team gatherings with opportunities to connect in person every quarter for about a week at a time.

Chesky said Airbnb had “the most productive two-year period” in its history, “all while working remotely.”

Posted-In: Brian Chesky Vacation RentalsNews Travel Tech General Best of Benzinga

