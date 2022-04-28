Volta Partners With Michigan OFME, DTE Energy On Improving EV Charging Infrastructure
- Volta Inc (NYSE: VLTA) revealed its paid partnership with the Michigan Office of Future Mobility and Electrification (OFME) and DTE Energy Co (NYSE: DTE).
- Michigan's OFME and DTE will fund the use of Volta's PredictEV software product to identify locations within underserved areas.
- PredictEV analyzes disparate data sources, including local mobility, demographic, commercial, and site-specific data, to provide insights.
- The collaboration uses Volta's PredictEV analytics and media-supported charging to accelerate the switch to EVs within lower-income and environmental justice communities.
- Price Action: VLTA shares are trading higher by 2.02% at $2.19 on the last check Thursday.
