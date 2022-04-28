 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Volta Partners With Michigan OFME, DTE Energy On Improving EV Charging Infrastructure
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2022 3:23pm   Comments
Share:
Volta Partners With Michigan OFME, DTE Energy On Improving EV Charging Infrastructure
  • Volta Inc (NYSE: VLTArevealed its paid partnership with the Michigan Office of Future Mobility and Electrification (OFME) and DTE Energy Co (NYSE: DTE).
  • Michigan's OFME and DTE will fund the use of Volta's PredictEV software product to identify locations within underserved areas.
  • PredictEV analyzes disparate data sources, including local mobility, demographic, commercial, and site-specific data, to provide insights.
  • The collaboration uses Volta's PredictEV analytics and media-supported charging to accelerate the switch to EVs within lower-income and environmental justice communities.
  • Price Action: VLTA shares are trading higher by 2.02% at $2.19 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DTE + VLTA)

Recap: DTE Energy Q1 Earnings
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 26, 2022
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com