 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2022 10:48am   Comments
Share:
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the energy sector:

  1. Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) - P/E: 8.83
  2. Camber Energy (AMEX:CEI) - P/E: 0.02
  3. Transportadora de Gas (NYSE:TGS) - P/E: 5.41
  4. Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) - P/E: 4.38
  5. Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) - P/E: 8.91

Peabody Energy's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $-0.87, whereas in Q4, they were at 3.9. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.67%, which has increased by 0.67% from last quarter's yield of 3.0%.

Camber Energy's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $-0.19, whereas in Q1, they were at -0.44. Transportadora de Gas's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $0.45, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.3. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.71%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from last quarter's yield of 3.71%.

Petrobras Brasileiro's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $0.65, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.52. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 32.89%, which has increased by 0.49% from 32.4% last quarter.

This quarter, Arch Resources experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $13.19 in Q4 and is now $13.08. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.76%, which has decreased by 0.12% from 0.88% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

Related Articles (BTU + CEI)

20 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Peabody Energy Whale Trades For April 26
Peabody Energy Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call On April 28, 2022 At 11:00 AM ET
56 Biggest Movers From Friday
35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
22 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com