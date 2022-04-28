5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the energy sector:

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) - P/E: 8.83 Camber Energy (AMEX:CEI) - P/E: 0.02 Transportadora de Gas (NYSE:TGS) - P/E: 5.41 Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) - P/E: 4.38 Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) - P/E: 8.91

Peabody Energy's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $-0.87, whereas in Q4, they were at 3.9. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.67%, which has increased by 0.67% from last quarter's yield of 3.0%.

Camber Energy's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $-0.19, whereas in Q1, they were at -0.44. Transportadora de Gas's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $0.45, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.3. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.71%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from last quarter's yield of 3.71%.

Petrobras Brasileiro's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $0.65, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.52. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 32.89%, which has increased by 0.49% from 32.4% last quarter.

This quarter, Arch Resources experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $13.19 in Q4 and is now $13.08. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.76%, which has decreased by 0.12% from 0.88% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.