 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Russia Penalizes Twitter RUB 7M For Retaining Illegal Content: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2021 10:04am   Comments
Share:
Russia Penalizes Twitter RUB 7M For Retaining Illegal Content: Reuters
  • A Russian court has penalized Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) 7 million roubles ($95,310) for retaining banned content, Reuters reports.
  • More penalties are expected later in the day.
  • Previously Russia reported Twitter’s compliance at a delayed pace with the country’s content ban order.
  • Recently, Russia also penalized Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google 6 million roubles ($81,810) for retaining illegal content.
  • Price action: TWTR shares traded lower by 0.54% at $57.54 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWTR)

Trump Tried To Bribe A Senator To Drop Probe Of Patriots' Spygate Scandal: ESPN Report
Facebook Unit WhatsApp Sues Indian Government Over New Privacy Rules In Unusual Move
Will Facebook, Twitter Face Ban In India Wednesday?
Walmart Customers Receive Racist Spoofed Emails
Russia Penalizes Google RUB 6M For Non-Compliance On Deleting Illegal Content
John Cena's Apology For Calling Taiwan A 'Country' Sparks Harsh Backlash
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs ReutersNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com