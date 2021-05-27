Russia Penalizes Twitter RUB 7M For Retaining Illegal Content: Reuters
- A Russian court has penalized Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) 7 million roubles ($95,310) for retaining banned content, Reuters reports.
- More penalties are expected later in the day.
- Previously Russia reported Twitter’s compliance at a delayed pace with the country’s content ban order.
- Recently, Russia also penalized Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google 6 million roubles ($81,810) for retaining illegal content.
- Price action: TWTR shares traded lower by 0.54% at $57.54 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.