Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) ASR To Provide Added Security For Recycling Center

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP), a developer of advanced physical security technologies committed to enhancing U.S. security operations, continues its market expansion with the announcement of a new client in Missouri. The company has signed a purchase order with a fourth-generation recycling center. The agreement calls for the deployment of Knightscope’s K5 Autonomous Security Robot (“ASR”) to patrol the area and provide additional protection for the increasingly valuable metals, including those found in catalytic converters, that pass through the facility.

According to the announcement, law enforcement and converter recyclers are working together to reduce thefts of certain auto parts, which also lead to more serious crimes. “This is a national security issue,” said former Houston and Austin police chief Art Acevedo in the press release. “It’s a public safety issue. It’s an economic issue,” commented former Houston and Austin Police Chief Art Acevedo.

To view the full press release, visit https://ibn.fm/3oR7G

About Knightscope Inc.

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. The company’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information about the company, please visit www.Knightscope.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to Knight are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/Knight

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire is the wire service that gives you more. From regional releases to global announcements presented in multiple languages, we offer the wire-grade dissemination products you’ll need to ensure that your next press release grabs the attention of your target audience and doesn’t let go. While our competitors look to nickel and dime you with hidden fees and restrictive word limits, InvestorWire keeps things transparent.

As part of its service, InvestorWire provides coverage of noteworthy announcements. To further expand visibility of achievements being made throughout a multitude of sectors, InvestorWire’s syndication partners have extended the digital coverage to include individual broadcasts on financial websites and platforms visited by millions of investors daily.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://ibn.fm/Disclaimer

InvestorWire (IW)

8033 Sunset Blvd Suite 1037-IW

Los Angeles, CA 90046

310.299.1717 Office

www.InvestorWire.com

Editor@InvestorWire.com

InvestorWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork.

Image sourced from Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.