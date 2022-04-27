 Skip to main content

Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) ASR To Provide Added Security For Recycling Center

InvestorBrandNetwork  
April 27, 2022
Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP), a developer of advanced physical security technologies committed to enhancing U.S. security operations, continues its market expansion with the announcement of a new client in Missouri. The company has signed a purchase order with a fourth-generation recycling center. The agreement calls for the deployment of Knightscope’s K5 Autonomous Security Robot (“ASR”) to patrol the area and provide additional protection for the increasingly valuable metals, including those found in catalytic converters, that pass through the facility.

According to the announcement, law enforcement and converter recyclers are working together to reduce thefts of certain auto parts, which also lead to more serious crimes. “This is a national security issue,” said former Houston and Austin police chief Art Acevedo in the press release. “It’s a public safety issue. It’s an economic issue,” commented former Houston and Austin Police Chief Art Acevedo.

To view the full press release, visit https://ibn.fm/3oR7G

About Knightscope Inc.

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. The company’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information about the company, please visit www.Knightscope.com.

Image sourced from Unsplash

