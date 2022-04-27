Out&Back Launches Buy-Back Of Hard Gear Items In Partnership With Dick's Sporting Goods, Public Lands
- Online platform Out&Back has launched its in-store buy-back program with Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) and a specialty outdoor retailer, Public Lands.
- The buy-back program is for select hard outdoor gear in select markets.
- Out&Back is an online platform to buy or sell, new and used outdoor and adventure gear.
- Through the pilot program, Out&Back will begin accepting hard goods in-store at select locations Friday through Sunday, turning unwanted or unused gear into instant cash payments.
- Out&Back has launched the pilot program in two key outdoor markets - Denver, CO, and Pittsburgh, PA.
- Price Action: DKS shares are trading lower by 0.80% at $96.38 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.