Netflix In India: From Censorship To Partnership With The Government

A year into facing fire in India for controversial content, Netflix Inc's (NASDAQ: NFLX) has partnered with the country's central government to launch a short video series.

The series 'Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniya,' is created by the Indian government in collaboration with Netflix to commemorate the 75 years of Indian Independence under a state initiative.

Bela Bajaria, Head of Global TV, Netflix, said the company is "proud to partner" with the government to "celebrate and acknowledge the evolution of India over the past 75 years by celebrating its beautiful art, culture, and storytelling."

She further added that it was "in pursuance of this partnership Netflix has created a series of short videos based on real-life stories aimed to celebrate the achievement of people from all corners of India."

The first set of videos features seven women changemakers from across the country who will share their experiences.

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting of India Anurag Thakur said "this initiative aims to bring out inspiring stories of Indians, and these stories shall motivate and empower more people to achieve their goals."

This isn't the first time that Netflix is partnering with the Indian government. Earlier, the ott platform, with other Indian peers, partnered with the government for the state-owned 52nd International Film Festival of India.

This came after India last year announced a new set of rules and guidelines under the existing laws to regulate digital content by the OTT platforms amid the row of controversial content leading to legal heat against the platforms.

