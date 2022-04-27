 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jared Leto-Backed Token Spikes Even As Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Tumble
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 27, 2022 2:16am   Comments
Share:
Jared Leto-Backed Token Spikes Even As Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Tumble

0x (ZRX), the token of an infrastructure protocol that allows for easy trade of assets on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain, is defying the downturn in major cryptocurrencies.
ZRX has spiked 8.55% to $0.84 even as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum, and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded in the red over 24 hours leading up to early Wednesday morning.

Tron (TRX) Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour 8.55%
24-hour against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) 14.7%
24-hour against Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) 14.8%
7-day 15.8%
30-day 13.9%

YTD-performance

 -3.45%

Trading Volume Explodes

The 24-hour trading volume for ZRX spiked nearly 432% to $608.865 million at press time.

0x Raises $70M In Series B Funding Round

0x Labs said in a blog post on Tuesday that it had raised $70 million in a Series B funding round led by Greylock. Other participants included Pantera, Sound Ventures, OpenSea, Coinbase Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) and Jared Leto. 

The funding will be deployed to fuel the expansion of 0x Labs team and its product and service offerings including a search engine for tokens known as Matcha.

0x On The Web

Web3 development platform Alchemy tweeted on Tuesday that 0x uses its technology to maintain reliable Remote Procedure Call (RPC) connections and to check system health and usage insights.

The presence of Leto did not go unnoticed on Twitter.

Read Next: If You Invested $100 In Dogecoin When Elon Musk Made His Twitter Offer, Here's How Much You'd Have Already

Photo courtesy: James Ackerley on Wikimedia

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles ($ETH)

Robinhood To Cut 9% Of Workforce: What You Should Know
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Hit By Wall Street Risk Aversion — Investor Interest In Buying The Dip Skyrockets
The Current And Future State Of Crypto And Why Decentralized Finance
Free Tokens For Optimism Users: Ethereum Scalability Protocol Announces 'Many Airdrops'
This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $27,900 In MANA In Decentraland
Metaverse Land Just Sold For $40,920 (22,000 MANA) In Decentraland
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 0x Ethereum Jared LetoCryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com