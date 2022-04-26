 Skip to main content

Lone River Beverage Launches New Margarita Style Beverage
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2022 2:06pm   Comments
  • Lone River Beverage Company, owned by Diageo Plc (NYSE: DEO)has launched a new margarita style beverage, Lone River Ranch Rita.
  • Ranch Rita, made with agave nectar and a taste of lime, is a premium take on the canned margarita style beverage with 6% ABV.
  • The drink is inspired by Far West Texas where the ranch water and margarita cocktails are rooted in ranching history.
  • Ranch Rita joins the full Lone River portfolio at major retailers nationwide this month.
  • Price Action: DEO shares are trading lower by 1.21% at $202.19 on the last check Tuesday.

