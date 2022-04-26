 Skip to main content

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Technology Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2022 10:49am   Comments
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the technology sector:

  1. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) - P/E: 7.12
  2. NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) - P/E: 0.07
  3. Katapult Holdings (NASDAQ:KPLT) - P/E: 7.12
  4. GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) - P/E: 3.45
  5. LGL Group (AMEX:LGL) - P/E: 4.05

Most recently, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES reported earnings per share at $1.41, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $1.38. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 4.2%, which has decreased by 1.27% from 5.47% last quarter.

NextPlay Technologies looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of $-0.1, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). Katapult Holdings looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of $-0.04, which has not changed since last quarter (Q3). GSE Systems has reported Q4 earnings per share at $-0.05, which has decreased by 400.0% compared to Q3, which was -0.01. LGL Group saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.08 in Q3 to $-3.22 now.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

