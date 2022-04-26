 Skip to main content

Semiconductor Chip Startups Using Photons Are Bagging Significant Funding: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2022 7:55am   Comments
  • Computers using light rather than electric currents for processing are gaining traction, and startups using photons in chips are getting significant funding, Reuters reports.
  • Ayar Labs, a startup developing silicon photonics technology, raised $130 million from investors, including Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA).
  • Beyond connecting transistor chips, startups using silicon photonics for building quantum computers, supercomputers, and chips for self-driving vehicles also raised significant funds.
  • Another startup, PsiQuantum, raised $665 million.
  • Lightmatter, which builds processors using light to speed up AI workloads in the data center, raised $113 million.
  • Bill Gates-backed Luminous Computing, a startup building an AI supercomputer using silicon photonics, raised $115 million.
  • Moore's law, which said that every two years, the density of the transistors on a chip would double and bring down costs, is slowing, pushing the industry to seek new solutions to handle increasingly heavy artificial intelligence computing needs.
  • In 2021, silicon photonics startups raised over $750 million, doubling yearly.
  • Experts saw AI is growing and taking over large parts of the data center, with silicon photonics becoming standard hardware in data centers.
  • Semiconductor manufacturers also geared up to use their silicon chip-making technology for photonics.
  • GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) disclosed that collaboration with PsiQuantum, Ayar, and Lightmatter has helped build up a silicon photonics manufacturing platform for others to use.
  • Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

