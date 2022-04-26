 Skip to main content

JustKitchen Inks Deal To Serve IHOP In Taiwan
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2022 6:01am   Comments
  • Just Kitchen Holdings Corp (OTC: JKHCF) has signed an agreement with Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE: DIN) to sell IHOP's food items from multiple ghost kitchen locations.
  • Through its seven ghost kitchen locations in Taiwan, Just Kitchen will provide IHOP's Pancakes, Breakfast Combos, Omelettes, Burritos, Bowls, and more.
  • The seven locations are selected by the company's Data Science team to further its data analysis for the highest product-market fit, with additional rollouts to follow. 
  • IHOP's menu will be offered to delivery-only consumers through mobile applications.
  • The agreement grants JustKitchen the right to cook and prepare IHOP meals using ingredients and recipes approved by Dine Brands.
  • Price Action: JKHCF shares closed lower by 10.16% at $0.4492 on Monday.

