JustKitchen Inks Deal To Serve IHOP In Taiwan
- Just Kitchen Holdings Corp (OTC: JKHCF) has signed an agreement with Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE: DIN) to sell IHOP's food items from multiple ghost kitchen locations.
- Through its seven ghost kitchen locations in Taiwan, Just Kitchen will provide IHOP's Pancakes, Breakfast Combos, Omelettes, Burritos, Bowls, and more.
- The seven locations are selected by the company's Data Science team to further its data analysis for the highest product-market fit, with additional rollouts to follow.
- IHOP's menu will be offered to delivery-only consumers through mobile applications.
- The agreement grants JustKitchen the right to cook and prepare IHOP meals using ingredients and recipes approved by Dine Brands.
- Price Action: JKHCF shares closed lower by 10.16% at $0.4492 on Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts Restaurants Small Cap General