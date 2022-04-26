 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Twitter Workers In 'Dark' Will Get Opportunity To Get Answers From Elon Musk
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 26, 2022 1:36am   Comments
Share:
Twitter Workers In 'Dark' Will Get Opportunity To Get Answers From Elon Musk

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) is in the "dark" over its future after it is all set to go private under Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and employees at the company are slated to get an opportunity to get their concerns addressed from the new owner.

What Happened: Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said, “once the deal closes, we don't know which direction the platform will go,” reported Reuters.

Agrawal’s comment came in response to employee questions surrounding the reinstatement of former President Donald Trump’s suspended account. 

The CEO deferred questions related to layoffs and the board's rationale behind the sale onto later at a company-wide town hall meeting and said Musk will join the staff for a question-and-answer session at a later date.

See Also: How To Buy Twitter (TWTR) Shares

Why It Matters: Agrawal told Twitter employees that no layoffs were planned until Musk’s $44 billion deal closes later in the year. The executive admitted that there was “uncertainty” about the future of the company after the deal closes.

Price Action: On Monday, Twitter shares closed 5.6% higher at $51.69 in the regular session. The shares climbed 0.4% in after-hours trading. On the same day, Tesla shares closed 0.7% lower at $998.02 in regular trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro

Read Next: As Elon Musk Aims To Take Twitter Private, Filings Reveal Aftermath Of What Happened When He Tried The Same With Tesla

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWTR)

Fisker CEO Disappears From Twitter As Elon Musk Seals Takeover
'Everything In Its Right Place:' Jack Dorsey Reacts To Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover
Cathie Wood Trims Tesla Stake By Another $8.2M Amid Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover
No Knights Came To Twitter's Rescue As Musk Swooped Down, 'Soap Opera' Now Over, Says Analyst
Top News In Fintech And Beyond For April 26, 2022
Twitter CEO Says No Job Cuts Planned Until Elon Musk's $44B Takeover Closes
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Donald Trump Elon Musk Parag AgrawalNews Social Media Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com