 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Read How Analysts Reacted To Kimberly-Clark's Q1 Results
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 25, 2022 2:21pm   Comments
Share:
Read How Analysts Reacted To Kimberly-Clark's Q1 Results
  • Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey raised the price target on Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) to $135 from $128 and kept an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The revised price target implies a 5% downside.
  • Chris believes Kimberly-Clark's Q1 results helped overcome the belief that costs would drive earnings cuts.
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Steve Powers raised the price target on Kimberly-Clark to $138 from $130 and kept a Hold rating on the shares.
  • The company reported $5.1 billion in revenue in Q1, beating the consensus of $4.9 billion.
  • RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi raised the price target to $124 from $122 (13% downside) and kept a Sector Perform rating on the stocks.
  • Price Action: KMB shares are trading higher by 2.61% at $142.06 on Monday's last check.

Latest Ratings for KMB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2022BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight
Jan 2022Goldman SachsMaintainsNeutral
Oct 2021CitigroupMaintainsSell

View More Analyst Ratings for KMB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KMB)

Analyst Ratings for Kimberly-Clark
Looking Into Kimberly-Clark's Return On Capital Employed
56 Biggest Movers From Friday
35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For April 22, 2022: Verizon, Corsair, Gap And More
Why Kimberly Clark Shares Are Trading Higher Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com