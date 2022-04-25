Read How Analysts Reacted To Kimberly-Clark's Q1 Results
- Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey raised the price target on Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) to $135 from $128 and kept an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The revised price target implies a 5% downside.
- Chris believes Kimberly-Clark's Q1 results helped overcome the belief that costs would drive earnings cuts.
- Deutsche Bank analyst Steve Powers raised the price target on Kimberly-Clark to $138 from $130 and kept a Hold rating on the shares.
- The company reported $5.1 billion in revenue in Q1, beating the consensus of $4.9 billion.
- RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi raised the price target to $124 from $122 (13% downside) and kept a Sector Perform rating on the stocks.
- Price Action: KMB shares are trading higher by 2.61% at $142.06 on Monday's last check.
