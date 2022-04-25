Carvana To Raise $2.3B Via Debt To Finance ADESA Acquisition
- Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) plans to offer $2.275 billion of Senior Unsecured Notes due 2030.
- The company intends to use the proceeds to finance the proposed acquisition of the U.S. physical auction business of ADESA Inc from KAR Auction Services (NYSE: KAR) for about $2.2 billion.
- ADESA U.S. is a provider of wholesale vehicle auction solutions in the U.S. with 56 sites and approximately 4,500 corporate and operations team members.
- Price Action: CVNA shares are trading lower by 6.52% at $78.25 on Monday's last check.
