RBC Capital Cuts Shopify's Price Target By 23%
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 25, 2022 2:01pm   Comments
  • Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) (TSX: SHOP) price target has been lowered to $1000 (an upside of 116%) from $1300 by RBC Capital analyst Paul Treiber.
  • The analyst maintained the Outperform rating on the shares.
  • The analyst states that the proposed changes to Shopify’s share structure may be contentious.
  • Treiber adds that while some terms in the proposal are generous, the benefit to shareholders of ensuring that Shopify remains founder-controlled outweighs the risks.
  • The analyst believes shareholder ratification of SHOP’s proposal increases the probability that Shopify may achieve its long-term aspirations and ultimately maximize long-term shareholder value.
  • Stifel analyst Scott Devitt lowered the price target to $800 from $1,000 and maintained the Buy rating on the shares.
  • Devitt is cautious about Q1 results and Q2 projections ahead of the report, citing a weakening macro environment and rising inflation indicators.
  • The analyst expects Q1 and FY22 GMV, revenue, and adjusted net income to be below consensus.
  • Price Action: SHOP shares are trading higher by 0.07% at $460.97 on NYSE and by 0.50% at C$588.00 on TSX on Monday's last check.

Latest Ratings for SHOP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Feb 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral
Feb 2022MizuhoMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for SHOP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

