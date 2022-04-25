RBC Capital Cuts Shopify's Price Target By 23%
- Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) (TSX: SHOP) price target has been lowered to $1000 (an upside of 116%) from $1300 by RBC Capital analyst Paul Treiber.
- The analyst maintained the Outperform rating on the shares.
- The analyst states that the proposed changes to Shopify’s share structure may be contentious.
- Treiber adds that while some terms in the proposal are generous, the benefit to shareholders of ensuring that Shopify remains founder-controlled outweighs the risks.
- The analyst believes shareholder ratification of SHOP’s proposal increases the probability that Shopify may achieve its long-term aspirations and ultimately maximize long-term shareholder value.
- Stifel analyst Scott Devitt lowered the price target to $800 from $1,000 and maintained the Buy rating on the shares.
- Devitt is cautious about Q1 results and Q2 projections ahead of the report, citing a weakening macro environment and rising inflation indicators.
- The analyst expects Q1 and FY22 GMV, revenue, and adjusted net income to be below consensus.
- Price Action: SHOP shares are trading higher by 0.07% at $460.97 on NYSE and by 0.50% at C$588.00 on TSX on Monday's last check.
Latest Ratings for SHOP
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Feb 2022
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Feb 2022
|Mizuho
|Maintains
|Neutral
