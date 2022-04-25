 Skip to main content

Brilliant Earth Group Opens New Showroom In Maryland
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 25, 2022 11:55am   Comments
Brilliant Earth Group Opens New Showroom In Maryland
  • Jewelry company Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ: BRLThas opened its newest showroom in Bethesda, Maryland.
  • The launch marks the sixteenth showroom for Brilliant Earth.
  • The new showroom is expected to advance the company's initiative to deliver an omnichannel experience to consumers.
  • The showroom allows walk-ins and scheduled appointments. In-store consultations are supported by digital channels, including try-on visualization and ring stacking.
  • Price Action: BRLT shares are trading higher by 2.92% at $8.12 on Monday's last check.

