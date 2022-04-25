Brilliant Earth Group Opens New Showroom In Maryland
- Jewelry company Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ: BRLT) has opened its newest showroom in Bethesda, Maryland.
- The launch marks the sixteenth showroom for Brilliant Earth.
- The new showroom is expected to advance the company's initiative to deliver an omnichannel experience to consumers.
- The showroom allows walk-ins and scheduled appointments. In-store consultations are supported by digital channels, including try-on visualization and ring stacking.
- Price Action: BRLT shares are trading higher by 2.92% at $8.12 on Monday's last check.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.