5 Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the healthcare sector:

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) - P/E: 8.73 Sonida Senior Living (NYSE:SNDA) - P/E: 0.87 ITeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) - P/E: 5.14 Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) - P/E: 5.42 Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) - P/E: 4.3

Emergent BioSolutions saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.36 in Q3 to $4.5 now. Sonida Senior Living has reported Q4 earnings per share at $-21.67, which has decreased by 223.97% compared to Q3, which was 17.48. ITeos Therapeutics's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $4.88, whereas in Q3, they were at 1.86. Vir Biotechnology's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $3.92, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.82. Atea Pharmaceuticals's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $1.34, whereas in Q3, they were at -0.34.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.