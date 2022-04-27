2022 FinTwit Conference Speaker Spotlight: Michael Boyd

Benzinga and Lupton Capital are hosting the premier event for traders in May, and you don't want to miss it.

The 2022 FinTwit Conference will be held May 13-14 at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"FinTwit" is an abbreviated term for "Financial Twitter," which consists of the community of traders and investors who use the Twitter Inc (NASDAQ: TWTR) platform to share ideas and discuss all things finance-related.

This is the place where hundreds of active traders from across the globe gather to network and share tools and strategies. Previous FinTwit Conference attendees have walked away with improved trading success rates and valuable relationships.

The 2022 conference will feature some of the most recognized names in trading and investing, including independent energy analyst Michael Boyd.

Speaker Spotlight: Boyd runs the Energy Investing Authority platform, providing investment bank quality research analysis along with travel to on-site locations and management meetings. Through the platform, Boyd uncovers value opportunities and turns them into trade ideas in the energy sector.

Boyd was formerly an investment advisor at Credit Suisse. The energy analyst has been writing for Seeking Alpha since 2014 and has been ranked in the top 1% of bloggers by TipRanks for several years running.

Those who are interested in attending the conference can purchase event tickets and reserve hotel rooms via this link. The website also provides further details about the event including the speakers, sponsors and more.