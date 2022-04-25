Rosenblatt Held Conviction On Microsoft Ahead Of Q3
- Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy reiterated a Buy rating on Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) with a price target of $349.
- The price target implied an upside of 27.7%.
- Microsoft looks to report its Q3 FY22 results on March 26 after market close.
- Also Read: Activision Blizzard Registers 22% Revenue Decline In Q1, Ditches Outlook Due To Microsoft Deal
- Abernethy saw enterprise IT spending, Digital Transformation project activity, and shift to the cloud trend remain strong in the March quarter.
- Abernethy was comfortable with an 18.6% FY22e revenue growth expectation for Microsoft (which excludes the Nuance (NU-Q, not rated) acquisition that should add ~0.6% to full-year revenues).
- However, he saw that the declining Euro would likely add to FY22 forex headwinds.
- The pending Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) acquisition (announced in January) will likely close in FY23.
- Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 1.14% at $277.23 on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for MSFT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Tigress Financial
|Maintains
|Buy
|Jan 2022
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
|Jan 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for MSFT
