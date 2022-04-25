Why Sunshine Biopharma Stock Is Surging

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: SBFM) shares are trading higher Monday after the company announced it filed a United States provisional patent application covering the recently communicated mRNA molecules found in pre-clinical trials to be effective at destroying cancer cells grown in culture.

The cytotoxic effects of the subject mRNA molecules were tested on different cancer cells including multidrug resistant breast cancer cells, ovarian adenocarcinoma cells and pancreatic cancer cells. In contrast to cancer cells, the mRNA molecules had little cytotoxic effects on normal human cells.

Sunshine Biopharma said the mRNA molecules are readily adaptable for delivery into patients using mRNA vaccine technology.

Sunshine Biopharma is a pharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of oncology and antiviral drugs.

SBFM 52-Week Range: $0.04 - $9.87

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was up 26.4% at $4.21 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Sunshine Biopharma.