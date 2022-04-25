 Skip to main content

Why Nkarta Stock Is Soaring Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 25, 2022 8:58am   Comments
Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ: NKTX) shares are trading higher Monday morning after the company announced positive preliminary Phase 1 data from independent dose finding studies.

The positive data was for the company's two lead chimeric antigen receptor natural killer cell therapy candidates, NKX101 and NKX019, in two distinct groups of hematologic malignancies.

In the first trial evaluating NKX101, three of five patients with heavily pre-treated acute myeloid leukemia who received the higher dose level in a three-dose regimen achieved a complete response with hematologic recovery. In the second trial evaluating NKX019, three of six patients treated at the higher dose level in a three-dose regimen showed a complete response.

Nkarta said additional data from both programs will be submitted for presentation at a future medical meeting.

Nkarta is a biopharmaceutical company developing engineered natural killer cell therapies to treat cancer.

NKTX 52-Week Range: $7.55 - $40.64

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was up 78.9% at $14.10 at time of publication.

Photo: kkolosov from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

