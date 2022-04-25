Blackboxstocks To Forge Joint Venture With CoinRoutes To Tap Crypto Market
- Blackboxstocks Inc (NASDAQ: BLBX) looks to forge a joint venture with CoinRoutes to provide retail traders proprietary analytics and a trading execution platform for the cryptocurrency markets.
- Blackboxstocks is a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics for stock and options traders.
- CoinRoutes offered order execution and blazing fast aggregated crypto market data to institutional clients.
- Blackbox CEO Gust Kepler saw, "We look forward to bringing their patent pending order execution system to the masses via the proprietary Blackbox platform."
- CoinRoutes Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer said, "The social platform that BlackBoxStocks has built for their community in traditional assets is a natural portal to provide market access to CoinRoutes' proprietary crypto algorithms and help people profit from the incredible opportunities in cryptocurrencies."
- Price Action: BLBX shares traded lower by 4.57% at $4.18 on the last check Monday.
