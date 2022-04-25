 Skip to main content

Blackboxstocks To Forge Joint Venture With CoinRoutes To Tap Crypto Market
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 25, 2022 12:08pm   Comments
  • Blackboxstocks Inc (NASDAQ: BLBXlooks to forge a joint venture with CoinRoutes to provide retail traders proprietary analytics and a trading execution platform for the cryptocurrency markets.
  • Blackboxstocks is a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics for stock and options traders.
  • CoinRoutes offered order execution and blazing fast aggregated crypto market data to institutional clients.
  • Blackbox CEO Gust Kepler saw, "We look forward to bringing their patent pending order execution system to the masses via the proprietary Blackbox platform." 
  • CoinRoutes Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer said, "The social platform that BlackBoxStocks has built for their community in traditional assets is a natural portal to provide market access to CoinRoutes' proprietary crypto algorithms and help people profit from the incredible opportunities in cryptocurrencies." 
  • Price Action: BLBX shares traded lower by 4.57% at $4.18 on the last check Monday.

