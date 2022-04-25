Blackboxstocks, Inc. Announces Joint Venture With CoinRoutes to Offer Retail Traders Proprietary Analytics and Trade Execution for Crypto Currency Markets

Blackboxstocks, Inc. BLBX ("Blackbox"), a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics for stock and options traders of all levels, today announced that it will enter into a joint venture with CoinRoutes to provide retail traders proprietary analytics and a trading execution platform for the cryptocurrency markets.

Since inception, Blackbox has been on a mission to level the playing field for retail traders by providing advanced analytics and proprietary real-time data that was once only accessible to the Wall Street elite. Since its launch in 2017, CoinRoutes has provided best-in-class order execution and blazing fast aggregated crypto market data to its institutional clients who trade thousands of different coins and crypto derivative products.

"We could not ask for a better partner than CoinRoutes as we enter the cryptocurrency market. We look forward to bringing their patent pending order execution system to the masses via the proprietary Blackbox platform," remarked Gust Kepler, CEO of Blackbox.

"The social platform that BlackBoxStocks has built for their community in traditional assets is a natural portal to provide market access to CoinRoutes' proprietary crypto algorithms and help people profit from the incredible opportunities in crypto currencies," added Michael Holsten, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of CoinRoutes.

About Blackboxstocks, Inc.

Blackboxstocks, Inc. is a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders of all levels. Our web-based software employs "predictive technology" enhanced by artificial intelligence to find volatility and unusual market activity that may result in the rapid change in the price of a stock or option. Blackbox continuously scans the NASDAQ, New York Stock Exchange, CBOE, and all other options markets, analyzing over 10,000 stocks and up to 1,500,000 options contracts multiple times per second. We provide our users with a fully interactive social media platform that is integrated into our dashboard, enabling our users to exchange information and ideas quickly and efficiently through a common network. We recently introduced a live audio/video feature that allows our members to broadcast on their own channels to share trade strategies and market insight within the Blackbox community. Blackbox is a SaaS company with a growing base of users that spans 42 countries; current subscription fees are $99.97 per month or $959.00 annually. For more information, go to: www.blackboxstocks.com.

About CoinRoutes

CoinRoutes is a leading provider of proprietary algorithmic trading strategies and order execution for the unique market structure of crypto currency and related crypto-asset derivatives. The Company provides an Execution Management System that consolidates market data to offer algorithmic trading for over a thousand spot and derivative instruments on over 50 major exchanges and liquidity providers. CoinRoutes' patent pending distributed architecture allows clients to keep control over their digital wallets and keys. There are 45 financial institutions that trade over $7 billion in monthly volume using CoinRoutes because they make more money trading crypto with our unique technology. For more information, please visit http://coinroutes.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Our prospects here at Blackbox stocks are subject to uncertainties and risks. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections about our business, and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this press release. In some cases, you can identify these statements by words such as "if," "may," "might," "will, "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, plans for proposed operations, descriptions of our strategies, our product and market development plans, and other objectives, expectations and intentions, the trends we anticipate in our business and the markets in which we operate, and the competitive nature and anticipated growth of those markets. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in our other filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

