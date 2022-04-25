EXCLUSIVE: Winc Expands Organic Wine Portfolio With Launch Of Wonders Brand
- Winery company Winc Inc (NYSE: WBEV) has launched a no sugar, organic wine, and core brand in its portfolio called Wonders.
- Wonders is a rebrand of the original Wonderful Wine Co (WWC), which launched in 2020 and has sold over 17,000 cases at retailers, including Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT), HEB, and Earth Fare.
- Winc has improved the original sourcing and wine profile, reformatting the label and packaging based on customers’ feedback.
- The company’s portfolio expansion with brands such as Cherries & Rainbows, Pizzolato, Biokult, and Les Hauts de Lagarde is aimed to cater to the $8.9 billion organic wine market.
- Price Action: WBEV shares traded higher by 9.42% at $4.53 premarket on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks General